'We're not made of money': Travellers seeking out free camps

IF free camping is not available for grey nomad Jeff Elliot, he will seek out another town that offers it.

The Fernvale man weighed in on the dispute over Kershaw Gardens free camp site which he felt obliged to comment on as a fellow grey nomad of the state.

Jeff struggled to see the sense in Caravanning Queensland's dispute with Rockhampton Regional Council to try and ban the site, saying like-minded people can't see the value in paying for a site they don't need.

"We're not made of money, we're just trying to stretch our dollar a little bit further so we can enjoy this beautiful country for a little bit longer," he said.

Jeff said from past experience on the road, he found if a town offered free camping he would go the extra mile to spend money in its small businesses.

"When you think about it, an overnight stay for our van could bring as much as $200 or more to the community. Now think ten or twenty times that amount, for one night," he said.

"Considering expenditures like fuel, groceries, bait, and alcohol this figure is easily attainable... there are a lot of grey nomads out there."

On a recent visit to a small town in New South Wales, Jeff said a conversation with one of the locals convinced him free camp sites are the backbones of communities.

"He commented that, without this facility, some businesses simply would not exist therefore it would cost the local area much needed jobs, how true," he said.

"In short, people simply would not stop."

While Jeff was sympathetic towards local businesses, he said if caravan parks wanted his patronage they needed to offer something to make his stay more cost-effective.