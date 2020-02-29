Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There's certainly some colourful characters getting around the main street of Stanthorpe.
There's certainly some colourful characters getting around the main street of Stanthorpe.
News

WE’RE OFF: Opening 24 hours of Apple and Grape captured

Matthew Purcell
29th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Apple and Grape Festival is in full swing.

The event kicked off with the ceremonial turning on of the lights last night and has picked up the pace today with busking taking over the town.

The National Busking Championships has become a favourite event at the festival, having been introduced a few year's ago.

Music from Bevi Aqua in the main street piazza last night, flowed into speeches from festival president Max Hunter and vice president Greg Thouard.

Then, the long awaited moment came as Maryland St was lit up.

Mr Thouard said the first 24 hours had been brilliant so far.

"Really happy with how it's gone.

"Everyone in the street seems to be having a fantastic time."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Tomorrow, there's no let up with the sell out Banchetto Italiano in the Civic Centre, tours at Gran Elly Orchard, That Dam Ride and a Harvest Thanksgiving Service at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds from midday.

On Monday there's Paddock to Piazza Cooking Demonstrations from 11am and the Arcadia Theatre will play a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's at 6.30pm.

Tuesday is set to be another huge day with the Variety Concert for Seniors at the Civic Centre from 9am, the Brass Pipe String, Swing and Sing Variety Concert from 7pm at the Civic Centre and plenty more busking and cooking demos to see.

Head to https://appleandgrape.org/event/2020-program/ for more information.

More Stories

Show More
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        premium_icon Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        Crime Police went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

        Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        Environment It is believed the snake bit the man on his lower limb.

        HOT TIPS: How to make pesky mosquitos buzz off

        premium_icon HOT TIPS: How to make pesky mosquitos buzz off

        Gardening You can make a number of changes to beat the mosquito.

        Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

        premium_icon Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

        Council News Fairbairn Dam is at 16 per cent capacity after dropping to the lowest ever levels...