WE'RE OPEN: Rocky businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON'S major stores might close their door for the Labour Day public holiday, but the smaller grocery stores have you covered.

Several smaller supermarkets will keep their doors open for you to grab those essentials today.

All Woolworths and Coles stores will be closed for the day, but Woolworths Caltex and Coles Express service stations will be trading as usual.

Stockland Rockhampton on Rockhampton's north side, and City Centre Plaza on the south will be closed today.

Normal trading hours will resume tomorrow.

>> If we have missed you on this list, send your Labour Day trading hours to tmbully@capnews.com.au

WHAT'S OPEN:

Groceries:

Foodworks:

-North Richardson Rd: 7am-8pm

-George St: 6am-9pm

-Frenchville: 6am-10pm

IGA: Dean St: 8am -6pm

Spar Supermarket: 119 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown open until 9pm

Capricorn Fruit Supllies, Yeppoon: 9am to 1pm. Fresh fruit, salad, snack trays, fruit, vegetables, pies, sausage rolls and deli items.

Other:

Caltex service Station: Williams St, open 24/7

Dan Murphy's, Allenstown: 10am-7pm