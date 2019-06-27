Were our sea levels once higher than they are today?

PLAIN TO SEE: The high tide mark at Bachelor Island (Swain Reefs) that does not get covered by the tide these days.

DO NOT believe the wanna-be heroes that think they know it all; believe the proven facts.

Down between Warrnambool and Port Fairy in Victoria are the remains of an ancient ship that was first reported to be high in the sand dunes in 1836.

When questioned, the oldest Aborigines in the area at that time said that "it had always been there even in their fathers' time”.

If the ship ran aground when the sea level was higher, that would explain why it was so high in the sand dunes (Google "Mahogany Ship”).

Be fair with your evaluation. Remember the old Australian saying, "You cannot argue with a mug” and this essay does not intend to argue with anyone. This is history that anyone can see for themselves.

Charles La Trobe, the first governor of Victoria, found a set of European keys that had most likely been dropped into the water because they were in a line of shells that had once lined the beach. They were found high above the present day high water mark. If the keys had been dropped on the beach, surely the Aboriginals, who would have come to see the Europeans' footprints and marks on the beach, would have found the keys (Google "Geelong Keys”). This is Point Number Two.

There are three glaring differences between the map of the east coast of Australia drawn in 1522 (Google "Dauphin Map”) and the map Captain Cook drew in 1770.

Matthew Flinders of Bass and Flinders fame, considered the Dauphin Map to be excellent work. The Dauphin Map depicts Wilsons Promontory as a group of islands; which they would be if the sea level was approximately four metres higher at that time; 1522. (Point 3).

Sydney Harbour is shown much larger than it is, which it would be if sea level was higher. Point 4. Cooktown's Endeavour River and harbour are shown much larger then it was when Captain Cook stopped there to repair his ship, after running it on the Endeavour Reef that is marked on the Dauphin Map. Point 5.

There are numerous places on the Australian coast that indicates that sea level was much higher "some time” in the past. I took the attached photograph at high tide, note well, high tide. This second higher "high tide” line is clearly visible. This island is in the Swain Reefs group, off Central Queensland and I can take people there to see this place if they do not believe me. I was on a fishing charter aboard the Bell Cay, and although the Bell Cay has been wrecked, it is possible that the skipper of Bell Cay, Stumpy of Yeppoon, would recognise this island and name it.

Only because I study history did I become aware of what I was seeing and the possible reason for the two high tide lines; one that the high tide covers now, and the other about four metres higher and clearly visible. Reading this essay, it is possible to see that the east coast of Australia has experienced Climate Change in the past.

Surely it would take many years for wave action to cut so deep into the rocks to leave this line. Green mangrove trees on the left of the island do not grow under water; therefore the tide will not go up to the next mark.

James Lindley

Berserker