‘We’re paying too much to fly’ Rocky MP calls out Qantas prices

IT’S perhaps the most talked about issue in Rockhampton – sky high flight prices.

Now Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke has launched a petition to put the hard word on Qantas to lower its fares out of the city.

Mr O’Rourke said he had written to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce recently to congratulate him on the airline’s decision to lower fares to remote airports like Moranbah and Blackall and to urge him to extend the price cutting efforts to Rockhampton.

However, he was disappointed with the response.

“All they could say was basically that people should book flights earlier if they wanted to pay a fair price,” he said.

“But that ignores what they themselves acknowledged when they lowered fares to Blackall – that the exorbitant fares we see closer to the travelling date hurt those who need to travel urgently south for things like family emergencies.”

Mr O’Rourke said planes leaving Rockhampton were often full and airlines were pushing prices up as a result.

“These flights are almost always close to full, meaning these airlines are constantly able to push people into higher prices brackets,” he said.

He believed flights to and from Brisbane regularly exceed $600 return and could go much higher at certain times.

“This is hurting local families and it’s hurting our economy because it adds to the cost of doing business and discourages people from moving here,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke said Virgin Australia should also be working to lower fares to Rocky, though he understood that airline was in a difficult spot financially following recent wide-scale cuts to routes and staff.

“But Qantas made a $1.59 billion profit last year, they can certainly afford to do the right thing by CQ residents.”

Mr O’Rourke encouraged all Central Queenslanders to sign his petition.

The petition can be found at https://www.megaphone.org.au/petitions/qantas-stop-the-rocky-ripoff