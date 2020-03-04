‘We’re sick of graffiti vandals’

Yeppoon and District Show Society president Ken Landsberg stands alongside one of the buildings which was hit by graffiti vandals.

KEN Landsberg is sick and tired of cleaning up after graffiti vandals.

And so are his fellow volunteers at the Yeppoon and District Show Society.

Last weekend several buildings at Yeppoon Showgrounds were vandalised with spray paint after juveniles were allegedly involved in a break-in at the Keppel Coast Gymnastic Club building on site.

How is it known they were juveniles?

Because some of them were caught on security camera footage on site.

“During the early hours of Sunday morning they’ve broken into the gym,” show society president Mr Landsberg said.

“There’s a couple of fridges in there that they took food out of.

“They found cans of spray paint in there and they went around to about four of our buildings and spray painted some dirty remarks on them, mainly about the police.

“The graffiti was on the outside of the buildings and they did a hell of a lot inside the gym as well.”

Some of the graffiti done to buildings occupied by the Yeppoon and District Show Society and other community groups. Picture supplied.

Mr Landsberg said volunteers had by Monday cleaned up the graffiti but many of the buildings would have to be repainted as cleaning chemicals had stripped off the surface coat.

“It’s frustrating. We’re sick of it,” Mr Landsberg said.

“We’ve got stables down on the bank of the creek and there’s a wash bay there with rails around it.

“Only a few weeks ago vandals knocked the rails and posts down, and then got into the other good stables and smashed all of the fluoro lights.”

Mr Landsberg said police had advised the show society to keep as much locked as possible.

“But because we’ve got a lot of tenants coming and going, it’s a bit hard to do that,” he said.

Mr Landsberg said efforts to fence some areas off had previously failed and juvenile offenders had repeatedly targeted the facility.

“They (offenders) climbed the fence then or they cut holes in it,” he said.

“There’s just a mob of hoons here that you can do nothing with.

“And the bloody government won’t do nothing about it - that’s the biggest problem.

“The government won’t stand up to them (juvenile offenders).”

During the incident at Yeppoon Showgrounds last weekend, the culprits allegedly also damaged a vehicle there and spray painted a security camera.

“The government has to stop paying these kids to sit around and do nothing,” Mr Landsberg said.

“I reckon bring back national service and put boys and girls in there.

“The girls are as bad as the boys.

“We had two girls that graffitied buildings here last year.

“They (authorities) caught them but they couldn’t do anything with them, they were only 12 or 13 years old.”

On Tuesday police said no-one had been charged in relation to the incident and investigations were continuing.