Were you one of the 100s of kids she cared for?

Cassie Lucas | 20th Jun 2017 8:04 AM
RETIRED: Mary Long whom finishes up from Bundara Kindergarten after 23-and-a-half years.
RETIRED: Mary Long whom finishes up from Bundara Kindergarten after 23-and-a-half years. Contributed.

After 23-and-a-half years at Bundara Kindergarten, Mary Long has made the decision to retire.

Mrs Long and her husband are looking forward to travelling and sharing more time with family and friends.

Mrs Long has educated and cared for hundreds of children throughout her long time employment at Bundara. Mrs Long has seen many changes regarding teachers, the playground, the kindy building, families, committees, hours of operation of Bundara and legislation.

We must recognise, respect and appreciate all the skills and knowledge Mrs Long has imparted onto so many kindy children and to thank her for all her effort and hard work.

We need to express our sincerest gratitude to Mrs Long for all her contributions to the positive development of Bundara. Mrs Long has helped so many children grow.

Mrs Long has demonstrated dedication, compassion, commitment and enthusiasm to perform above and beyond her role of Teaching Assistant.

Mrs Long has shared her interests with children including art, relaxing with yoga , storytelling by performing, sharing her genuine concern for children's wellbeing, encouraging friendships, and promoting healthy eating and manners.

Mrs Long will be greatly missed by 2017 Kookaburra and Lorikeet children and is considered a valuable staff member. Bundara's success has been due to the kindness, friendliness, warmth and caring staff as role modelled by Mrs Long.

We wish to invite all past Bundara kindy children whom were fortunate to have Mrs Long as a member of the staff team, to attend Bundara on Wednesday June 21 at 10am to take part in the retirement celebrations.

We want to wish Mrs Long an amazing retirement - you deserve lazy mornings, relaxing times, long lunches, laughter with friends and family and wonderful adventures according to your own schedule.

Thank you so very much for dedicating endless energy and smiles. You are a treasure to our kindy and we will miss you.

Topics:  bundara kindergarten kindy teacher mary long retire

