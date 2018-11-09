Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the WA Goldfields town of Norseman.
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the WA Goldfields town of Norseman.
Breaking

‘Whole house shaking’: Earthquake rocks WA

by Natalie Wolfe
9th Nov 2018 8:50 AM

THOUSANDS of West Australians woke to an earthquake early this morning, with tremors being felt across the state's southwest.

The 5.4-magnitude quake struck in Kojonup with residents between Perth and Albany waking up to their homes shaking just after 5am WA time.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre detected the earthquake and confirmed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Overnight, much of the state experienced smaller rumbles from a separate earthquake.

Earlier this week, new data revealed the proximity of WA northwest coast to Indonesia's active earthquake zone puts it at a greater tsunami risk than the rest of the country.

The latest tsunami hazard modelling created by Geoscience Australia updates data from a decade ago, and will be used in disaster risk management, evacuation plans and infrastructure planning.

Although the possibility of a tsunami hitting the WA coast remains low, there have been more than 50 recorded tsunami incidents in Australia since European settlement with the largest impacts in that region, Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said in a statement on Monday.

earthquake general-seniors-news western australia

Top Stories

    Alarming report shows concerns for young CQ docs

    premium_icon Alarming report shows concerns for young CQ docs

    Health Survey finds juniors are fatigued and worried they'll make clinical errors, afraid to claim overtime and have witnessed bullying or harassment.

    PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    premium_icon PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    Politics ScoMo and Shorten seem to have found middle ground in energy debate

    Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    premium_icon Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    Crime Police were at recyclers when she tried to trade it

    STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    premium_icon STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    Property GALLERY: Property being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Local Partners