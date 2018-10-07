Timeline set for Gaff decision

ANDREW Gaff will finally give West Coast an answer on his future either on Sunday or Monday, as the Eagles refuse to give up hope of retaining the dual All-Australian wingman.

Despite the long-held expectation the 26-year-old star will accept a lucrative seven-year deal from North Melbourne, multiple sources on Saturday believed that Gaff remained genuinely torn about his future after having to watch his teammates win the premiership last weekend while suspended.

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett said on Saturday the club was still waiting for an answer from Gaff and his management.

"Andrew has to make a decision very soon, so hopefully it's within the next 48 hours so that we can then start to plan what we do from there," Nisbett said.

Should Gaff tell the Eagles he wants to move to the Kangaroos, the issue will be whether West Coast accept a likely first-round compensation pick for Gaff or try to force North Melbourne into a trade.

Andrew Gaff is consoled by teammates after the Grand Final. Picture: Michael Klein

Gaff did not speak about his future when he gave a speech at the club's John Worsfold Medal presentation on Friday night to accept his trophy for fifth place.

"The last week or so has been unbelievable to celebrate with all you guys. It's a special moment," Gaff said.

"I'd like to thank Simmo (coach Adam Simpson). He's there for me when things are going well and also when times are tough. I really appreciate your support throughout this difficult time for me."