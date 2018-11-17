Menu
The case was heard in Mackay Magistrates Court. Luke Mortimer
West Mackay dad dodges jail over firearm death threat

17th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
A FORMER gun instructor text messaged a photo of a gun to his former partner's mobile phone and threatened to kill the woman.

As a result, police raided Darryl Kummerow's home, but were unable to uncover any firearms, defence solicitor Antoinette Morton said.

She told Mackay Magistrates Court the West Mackay man used to operate a shooting gallery at Hamilton Island, and had sent a picture of a gun he photographed at the time.

In Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday, Kummerow pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm.

The stay-at-home-dad of four also pleaded guilty to obstructing police (by verbally abusing arresting officers) and three counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Brandon Selleck told the court Kummerow made a "direct threat to kill the complainant" and said "multiple domestic violence incidences" culminated in the threat.

Ms Morton said Kummerow "accepts his behaviour has been appalling", but indicated her client had not offended whatsoever since February.

She said there had been a "property dispute" between Kummerow and his former partner and Ms Morton had been instructed Kummerow was also the subject of adverse behaviour.

The court was also told of Kummerow's battle with rheumatoid arthritis and depression.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Kummerow did not have a record involving violence and he took into account the background of the case.

Kummerow was sentenced to six months jail, with immediate release on $2000 recognisance, and will be on probation for 12 months.

