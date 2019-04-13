‘Head scratcher’ robbed Dogs of goal: Bevo

This call had some Bulldogs fans seeing red.

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge admits to being left stunned by a goal review decision that denied his team a major against Collingwood on Friday night.

Sam Lloyd's long shot in the second quarter was bizarrely touched by teammate Aaron Naughton.

The goal umpire's call was a touched behind, but replays appeared to show the whole ball across the line first.

"It was a goal. Yeah, it was a goal," Beveridge said after the Dogs' 14-point loss to Collingwood.

"I don't know why that was a point. I know the umpire called it touched, but if it is reviewed and it's a goal and they haven't got the previous frame, I'm not sure why that isn't a goal.

"That's not why we lost the game, but that's a head scratcher. You do train your eyes on it when they come up and it did look like it was a goal."

The Bulldogs led by five points in a low-scoring slog before the Pies ran over the top of them with a 5.3 to 2.2 final term piloted by big men Brodie Grundy and Mason Cox.

Beveridge was again left to bemoan a lack of scoreboard efficiency.

"I don't know if it looked ugly or not, but the players executed a pretty good plan and they (Collingwood) got a spike from four or five experienced players in the last quarter and came hard over the top of us and we couldn't hold it together," Beveridge said.

"That's a shame, we were obviously right in it and it would have been nice to win it.

Tim English lost the ruck battle but did some good things around the ground. Picture: Michael Klein.

"We didn't dominate possession but we had more of it … (but) we missed goals we should have kicked and we missed targets we should have hit.

"Whether that's a broken record or not I'm not sure."

Grundy amassed 58 hit-outs to Tim English's six, and 17 hit-outs to advantage to English's zero.

It was a dominance that took its toll in the final quarter, with the Pies winning the clearances 11-5 and taking a stranglehold of the contest.

But Beveridge said he had no regrets playing more seasoned big man and leadership group member Jackson Trengove in the VFL over the road at Olympic Park.

"Even last week, West Coast beat Collingwood, but go and have a look at the hit-outs and their rucks were monstered by Grundy as well," he said.

Collingwood's Brody Mihocek was reported for this late, high contact on Bulldog Tom Liberatore. Picture: Michael Klein

"Yes, Tim's a young ruckman who's going to take some time ... it's going to be an ongoing challenge for us until Tim puts on some more weight and is more seasoned.

"In general play he was doing a good job, Tim, and it didn't get away from us … it was just late and it was centre bounce stuff as well."

Tom Boyd also featured in the VFL in his comeback game, but Beveridge said the 2016 premiership player was a "long way off" an AFL return.