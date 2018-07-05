Western highway receives full sealing to tourist destination

PROUD MOMENT: The Lenton family with newly opened road, named after Councillor Graham "Butch” Lenton, ex-Mayor of Winton Shire Council.

AN ALL-WEATHER accessible road has been completed near Winton.

The sealed road is an 11-kilometre journey from the Landsborough Highway to the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum .

The state-of-the-art museum, located 24 kilometres south-east of Winton, is positioned on a large tableland, The Jump-Up, and was previously accessible via a gravel road.

"Butch was a legend of outback Queensland,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"It's fitting that people who make the journey to the iconic Queensland outback in Winton travel on a road named after him.”

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the funding for the road sealing was delivered through the $10 million Queensland Government Transport and Tourism Connections Program.

"This is a partnership with local government aimed at improving access to significant tourist sites,” Mr Bailey said.

"I announced this program in June 2016 during a visit to Winton when I had the privilege of meeting with Councillor Graham 'Butch' Lenton, the then Mayor of Winton Shire Council.

"Following the sad passing of Cr Lenton in October 2017, the Premier announced that the new road to the Age of Dinosaurs would be named 'Butch Lenton Way' in honour of the Councillor and his vision for Winton, should his family agree.

"I'm pleased to say that they have agreed, and Council is in the process of arranging that signage now.”

Winton Shire Council Mayor Gavin Baskett said the sealing of the road provided fantastic tourism opportunities for the local area.

"This road improvement enables all types of cars, vans and coaches to access the museum which is fantastic for both tourists and the museum,” he said.

The project was delivered by Winton Shire Council, with work starting in October 2017 and finishing in June 2018.The State Government and Winton Shire Council provided $1.4 million each to the road upgrade.

The Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum is home to the largest collection of Australian dinosaur fossils in the world. The museum is split between three facilities, the Fossil Preparation Laboratory, Collection Room and Dinosaur Canyon.