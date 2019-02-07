Western QLD drenched as yearly averages recorded in days

John Paynter said he is happy to have received over 164mm this week at Wando Station near Winton.

DAYS of rain have left some farmers and residents of Western Queensland soaked but happy to see water on the ground.

Parts of the west around Longreach and Winton have recorded more than 100mm of rain over the past week, with Longreach recording 60mm overnight on Tuesday.

For sheep and cattle farmer John Paynter it is a relief to see some decent rain in the region after such a long period of dry weather.

"It has been really beautiful, soaking rain and when the sun comes out it will grow some good feed for us,” he said.

"Unfortunately there are some pretty sad stories, with some people who have had a year's worth of rain, or double their yearly average, in the space of a week.

"I know that to get the rain is just so wonderful and the way we received it you couldn't have asked for it to be better.”

While the drought stricken west has been thirsty for rain for years, the amount of rain that has fallen in just over a week is concerning for some, especially because of the state of the stock that is on the land.

"I would imagine the people that have had those big falls would be extremely concerned about the quality of life for their livestock,” Mr Paynter said. "They will have been standing on their feet, in water for probably the last seven or eight days.

"They won't have been able to get a feed or scrounge around for food and when it gets cold their metabolism just drops and unfortunately a lot of the time they can't handle it.”

In Longreach, heavy rainfall on Tuesday night left about 60mm in residents' rain gauges in town.

Liz Turner said it had been a lovely change to see the cloudy overcast weather over the past few days.

"We've been getting little showers, but then Tuesday night we had a constant downpour all night and we got 60mm from that,” she said.

"It is lovely to see all that water and the ground is saturated which is wonderful. Hopefully something comes out of this when it is all dried up and warmed up a little bit.”

While the rain is more than welcome, those in the west know it will take a lot more rain over the next year to make a big difference in the long term.

"At the end of the day this will dry up and we might not see any more, so we've just got to enjoy it while it's here,” she said.

"It's definitely not drought breaking rain. It's filled some dams and put a bit of water in different places but I would definitely not consider it to be drought breaking rain.”

With less than a month left of summer, Mr Paynter said he was hoping for some more rain to keep the condition of the feed he was expecting after this rain.

"If we can get some follow-up in three or four weeks' time, that would be really great,” Mr Paynter said.

"We would ideally like to see some more going into the winter and going by all reports there is a chance of that. It has been just so wonderful for us. It's God's own country when we get good seasons.”