Western section of second range crossing opens to traffic

Opening of a western section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing are (from left) Groom MP Dr John McVeigh, former Groom MP Ian Macfarlane, TRC Mayor Paul Antonio, LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan, Wright MP Scott Buchholz, Nexus Infrastructure Consortium chairman John Witheriff and state Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Saturday, December 8, 2018. Kevin Farmer

FROM 4pm today, motorists including B-Double trucks will have access to the latest section of Toowoomba Second Range Crossing which was officially opened today.

The 24km section of the western end of the TSRC runs between Mort St at Cranley and the Gore Hwy at Athol.

It was just another piece of the puzzle that is the TSRC which is expected to be completed some time next year.

For former Member for Groom Ian Macfarlane, who was on hand for the official ribbon cutting opening of the new event, it was another significant step to concluding the bypass he had championed all those years ago.

"It's been a long, tough battle and it's a credit to (then prime minister) Tony Abbott who promised it," Mr Macfarlane said.

"This does give me a sense of pride, it (TSRC) is part of my legacy here.

"It will eventually change the character of Toowoomba simply by taking trucks out of the city.

"It really is a great achievement but it isn't just me, there is also (former minister for infrastructure) Warren Truss and (Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor) Paul Antonio."

Former Groom MP Ian Macfarlane at the opening. Kevin Farmer

State Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey officially opened the section of the highway this morning.

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio said the project was a long time coming and was testament to the advocating qualities of the people of the Garden City.

"This project has been a bold ambition for a long time," he said.

"This means 3500 trucks per day don't have to go down James St."

TRC Mayor Paul Antonio leaves the podium after talking at the opening. Kevin Farmer

A feature of the opening ceremony was a poster of a front page of The Chronicle of August 1970 which carried a story of then Main Roads minister Sir Gordon Chalk claiming the Toowoomba Bypass would be built.

However, a subheading read: "But construction date undecided".

Federal Member for Groom Dr John McVeigh said today's partial opening in Cranley was a historic day for everyone from all levels of government who had contributed to the project over the years.

"We have been involved in planning, and now delivering, an alternate cross of the Toowoomba range for more than 20 years," Dr McVeigh said.

"The partial opening will provide new connections between Toowoomba's Central Business District, Warrego Highway at Charlton, Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road - for access to Wellcamp Airport - and the Gore Highway.

"The opened section of TSRC between Charlton and Cranley provides a new connection for cars and light commercial vehicles between the logistics hub at Charlton and the CBD via Mort St.

Expected completion of the upgrade on Griffiths St by Toowoomba Regional Council in the coming weeks will complete the permanent link between the TSRC and New England Highway at Harlaxton.

Trucks using the new section of the TSRC will avoid up to 18 sets of traffic lights in the city.