Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Westpac's profit exceeds $3.5 billion
Business

Westpac accused of insider trading

by Gerard Cockburn
5th May 2021 11:20 AM

Westpac has been slapped with legal action from the corporate watchdog for alleged insider trading.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has lodged proceedings in the Federal Court against the major bank for financial crimes dating back to 2016.

ASIC alleges Westpac conducted insider trading and unconscionable conduct that breached its obligations under its financial services licence.

The accusations relate to a $12bn interest rate swap transaction with AustralianSuper and a consortium of other companies for the majority stake in Ausgrid following the energy provider's privatisation by the NSW government.

ASIC believes Westpac knew before the rest of the market that it would be executing the transaction, which is illegal.

"ASIC alleges that by about 8.30am on 20 October 2016, Westpac knew, or believed, it would be selected by the consortium to execute the interest rate swap transaction on that morning," he said.

"ASIC alleges this was inside information."

The corporate watchdog said Westpac traders were in possession of inside information before the market opened at 8.30am and used the information to place the bank in a better position before the transaction took place.

"ASIC alleges that Westpac's trading occurred while it was in possession of information that was not generally available to other market participants, including those that traded with Westpac that morning," the regulator said.

"Prohibitions against insider trading are a fundamental tenet of market integrity."

Westpac has acknowledged the civil proceedings and said it was considering its position on the ASIC allegations.

"The allegations relate to interest rate hedging activity undertaken during the course of Westpac's involvement in the 2016 Ausgrid privatisation transaction," a Westpac spokesman said.

"Westpac takes these allegations very seriously and is considering its position."

 

 

Originally published as Westpac accused of insider trading

More Stories

asic banking finance insider trading allegations money westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        Premium Content Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        News Yeppoon Coast Guard Operations Centre was contacted by the skipper of the vessel, which had four persons on board.

        • 5th May 2021 11:00 AM
        Maranoa brothers showcase new invention at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Maranoa brothers showcase new invention at Beef Australia

        News They spent their weekends during COVID whipping up a new invention to make it...

        • 5th May 2021 11:00 AM
        Beef Australia’s Main Event Lunch a three-generation affair

        Premium Content Beef Australia’s Main Event Lunch a three-generation affair

        News PHOTOS: See photos of Main Event Lunch diners at Beef Australia 2021 on Tuesday

        Investigations continue into suspicious house fire

        Premium Content Investigations continue into suspicious house fire

        Crime Scientific officers are arriving from Brisbane to help investigate the fire.