Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

Adam Daunt
20th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to two separate incidents over the weekend in the nearby area.

On Saturday, the chopper was called to a property at Eltham near Alstonville to help a 15 year old boy.

The boy suffered injuries as a result of a quad bike accident before NSW Ambulance stabilised him for lower limb injuries.

The Westpac Chopper flown the boy to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday December 20, the Westpac Chopper was called out to perform an immediate medical hospital transfer.

The chopper flown a 62 year old man from Maclean Hospital to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The man is suffering from a cardiac condition that required immediate specialist attention.

northern rivers community news northern rivers health news northern rivers news westpac chopper westpac helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crashing through roundabout

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crashing through roundabout

        News She was reportedly 'driving erratically' before leaving the road.

        Four hospital workers assaulted as patient denied cigarette

        Premium Content Four hospital workers assaulted as patient denied cigarette

        Crime A woman who assaulted four health workers was upset she wasn’t allowed a...

        CQ councils receive funding boost to help bushfire recovery

        Premium Content CQ councils receive funding boost to help bushfire recovery

        Politics More than $11 million has been approved for a range of projects.