Westpac gets behind farmers and Beef Australia 2018

COMING up to Beef Australia 2018, Westpac is highlighting the importance of Australian beef industry's future. and ways to strengthen Australia's beef supply chain.

With cattle prices expected to come under pressure in over the next two years, the average age of Australian farmers estimated to be 56 years old, and the global population expected to reach $9 billion by 2053, now is the time for the industry to share knowledge and the innovations that improve on-farm performance and viability for future generations.

"We can all play a part in helping our beef producers to unlock the full potential of their businesses by ensuring they're well-equipped to maximise opportunities and meet future challenges,”

"Fortunately, Australian producers are resilient, hands-on and curious, always looking for new ways to maximise efficiencies and save costs on the land.

"As a strong supporter of Australian agriculture, we want to see more industry stakeholders work together to support businesses so our producers remain sustainable and viable over many generations,” said Westpac Agribusiness General Manager Steve Hannan.

Beef Australia 2018 is a must-attend event for those who wish to learn about new market opportunities, the latest research and development, and build business relationships. For future farmers, Westpac supports the Graeme Acton Beef Connections program to help producers share learnings across generations through meaningful mentorships and training.

Throughout the Beef Australia 2018 expo delegates can increase their knowledge and contacts on the

The tours are a variety of full and half-day educational tours visiting places such as the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange and outstanding properties such as the 6, 885-hectare Rowanlea Cattle Station, located south-west of Calliope.

There are also 12 sites on offer for the Westpac Property Tours, including platinum tours which fly to some of Queensland's finest properties, ticket holders have the opportunity to learn more about a range of topics including pasture and grazing management, beef genetics, alternative lot feeding practices and the operations behind a highly productive stud and organic commercial beef breeding enterprise.

"There are many beef success stories we can learn from which is why we continue to support Beef Australia,” Mr Hannan said.

"Together we share a vested interest in helping others and Beef Australia 2018 offers great opportunities for anyone working with agriculture to learn more about how they can adopt new, and more efficient, practices and technology.”

Thinking about the longer-term needs of feeding future populations, Mr Hannan referred to a recent survey4 commissioned by Foodbank which showed 22 per cent of Australian children under the age of 15 live in a household that has run out of food at some stage over the past year.

"If some Australian families are already struggling to afford nutritious meals, how will we cope in 2050 when there will be billions more to feed around the world?” said Mr Hannan.

"The Australian agriculture industry has an enormous opportunity to revolutionise itself over the coming three decades but we all need to work together to help us realise this opportunity.

"With the MLA predicting increased international competition and drier than average seasons in coming years, we need to put our heads together to share ideas and innovative practices so we can remain competitive in the global beef market."

"No doubt the information shared across the industry at Beef Australia 2018 will help to continue the conversation and reinforce why the industry needs to work together to address the bigger picture but it's critical that we maintain this momentum after Beef Australia 2018 and continue to keep our beef producers top of mind.”

To purchase tickets for the Westpac Property Tours during Beef Australia 2018, visit www.beefaustralia.com.au.