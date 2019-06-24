Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac
Westpac
Business

Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

More Stories

pay dispute westpac

Top Stories

    Strelow slams request of Adani register to declare jobs

    premium_icon Strelow slams request of Adani register to declare jobs

    Politics 'I have objected to the idea of state government requiring a public register to be established by any one other than Adani... has overtones of a lack of trust'

    Delve in to Dunne's world through her award winning artwork

    premium_icon Delve in to Dunne's world through her award winning artwork

    Art & Theatre A PANOPTIC or 'whole of scene' visual narrative drawing wins

    WATCH: Young budding artist interviews Bayton Award winner

    premium_icon WATCH: Young budding artist interviews Bayton Award winner

    Art & Theatre The Cathedral College student interviews Erin Dunne

    Tassie mining company swoops in on Mount Larcom

    premium_icon Tassie mining company swoops in on Mount Larcom

    News Reclaims excluded land to explore mineral in the area