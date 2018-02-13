Westwood flying foxes on Rocky council agenda today

IN THE first committee meetings of the year, Rockhampton Regional Council will consider a number of items across three meetings today.

1. DEVELOPMENT PLANS

The planning and regulatory committee will consider several development applications for properties including a gym, a hotel, shop and indoor sports and recreational facility, educational establishment and a service station.

2. FLYING FOX ISSUES

Councillors will be given an overview of the issues around a colony of flying foxes at Westwood, 50km south west of Rockhampton. Last week, it was revealed the land was the responsibility of State Government and private land.

The population was estimated at 45,000 bats and residents were concerned the colony could cause a drinking water crisis.

3. RECYCLING BOOST

In the airport, water and waste committee meeting, councillors will be given an update on the introduction of a container refund scheme, which is set to commence on July 1.

Queensland has Australia's lowest recycling rate at 44%.

4. SPEED LIMIT REVIEWS

Councillors will consider proposed speed limit reviews for Allen Rd, Byrnes Pde and Razorback Rd during the infrastructure committee meeting.

5. PARK DRAINAGE

In a confidential session of the infrastructure committee, councillors will discuss the drainage scheme for Webber Park in North Rockhampton.