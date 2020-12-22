Wet, cooler Christmas forecast for CQ

Rain and lower temperatures are forecast for much of the state over Christmas.

Christmas Day should be cool for most of the state as warm conditions ease and significant rainfall arrives in Capricornia, the Central Coast, and the Central Highlands.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Matt Marshall said there might be showers and thunderstorms for much of Queensland Tuesday because of a cloud band and trough stretching through the Central West and into the Darling Downs.

“Showers and thunderstorms contracting north from tomorrow as a south-easterly change moves up the east coast, increasing about the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central Coast from Thursday to Saturday,” he said.

“Daily totals of 100mm are possible on Friday and Saturday in the area.

“Cooler south-westerlies behind the trough should bring a reprieve for most of the state as we head into Christmas.”

Rockhampton forecasts indicate maximum temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s from Thursday until the end of the week, and there is a 70 to 80 per cent chance of rain from Wednesday to Friday.

In Gladstone, similar temperatures are expected from Wednesday, with a 50 to 70 per cent chance of rain until Friday.

An 80 per cent chance of rain is forecast for Emerald, along with maximum temperatures in the high 20s to mid 30s through to Sunday.

“Most of the state will be around four degrees below average,” Mr Marshall said, “with parts of the Central West and North Highlands and Coalfields seeing daytime temperatures eight to 10C below average due to cloud cover and rainfall.

“On Christmas Day mostly clear conditions in the southwest but a chance of a shower or thunderstorm elsewhere, with the heaviest falls likely to be around the Northern Goldfields, Central Highlands, and the Central Coast.

“From Boxing Day and heading into the weekend, temperatures about the southeast and central coasts and inland will begin to rise again and rainfall areas will push into the tropics.”