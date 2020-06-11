Wet days ahead for CQ

DAMP: Wet weather will set in throughout most of Central Queensland from tomorrow. Picture: Cordell Richardson

DAMP: Wet weather will set in throughout most of Central Queensland from tomorrow. Picture: Cordell Richardson

WINTER rain activity will likely ramp up across Central Queensland in coming days as some areas prepare to cop up to 40mm.

It comes as a widespread trough and sweeping cool front move in to dampen a generous part of the region and the Central Highlands at the weekend.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said while Rockhampton would remain relatively dry over the next 36 hours, the course of the weekend would be a different story.

“On Friday showers will start to push a little further inland, they will still remain fairly coastal and fairly light overall, so it’s likely we’ll only see less than 5mm for the day," he said.

“Saturday, we could see between 2-10mm, and in some isolated areas around 10-15mm. It’s similar on the Sunday too, sitting between the 5-10mm range,” he said.

Most of the activity, however, will occur further inland as the trough moves through to deliver a predicted 20-30mm total drenching to the Central Highlands.

“We’re expecting the moisture to push a long way inland just at the head of a fairly vigorous trough and cold front sweeping across the southern and eastern parts of the state,” he said.

Areas surrounding Emerald, Blackwater and Clermont will likely experience a ­medium to high chance of showers building into the weekend, with a predicted 5-10mm for Saturday.

“Sunday will likely be the main focus for those areas with around 10-20mm expected, but we could see an isolated 20-40mm tending to any further developing rain and thunderstorms.”

Despite forecast wet weather, little impact will be had on maximum and minimum temperatures across the region.

“In the wake of this change we’re not expecting a particularly cool snap, it will just be a bit of a return to average conditions,” Mr Kennedy said.

“In the next day or two, maximum temperatures will be around 2-3 degrees above average, peaking up around 3-4 degrees above average.”

“Minimums will be a bit high with all the cloud cover and moisture, so it’s looking like Saturday and Sunday’s minimum temps will be about 5-8 degrees above average.

Currently, the Fitzroy Barrage remains just under 100 per cent full, while Bedford Weir sits around 68 per cent and Callide is at nearly 30 per cent capacity.

Fairbairn and Mount Morgan dams have both recorded a steady decline, coming in respectively at nearly 13 and 21 per cent capacity.