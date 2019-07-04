WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

CENTRAL Queensland and the Capricornia Coast have been slapped with multiple flood and wind warnings set to begin this evening and carry through to Friday and in to Saturday.

Heavy rainfall with totals of 50-100mm are likely about the Central and Capricornia Coasts between Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

However, particularly about the Byfield ranges.

Sky News Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said the Cap Coast could expect "huge falls over the next 48 hours”.

He said the event was due to a passing upper-trough.

Heavy rain is possible for parts of CQ over the next 48 hours. BOM

Isolated 250mm totals of up to should be expected through the Central Coast and the Cap Coast, according to Saunders.

The Bureau of Meteorology have forecasted up to 40mm in Rockhampton for Friday and up to 70mm for Yeppoon with only marginal relief on Saturday.

The BoM says catchments in the Flood Watch area are relatively dry, however the forecast rainfall will potentially cause minor flooding, as well as localised flooding in areas of heaviest rainfall.

Catchments likely to be affected include Pioneer River, Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek systems.

Winds on Friday are expected to peak at about 60kph at mid day.

Swells on the Capricornia Coast are expected to hover above the three metre mark are expected across Friday and Saturday and wile likely coincide with high tide of 4.5m late Friday evening which could see ocean water spilling on to low lying roads.