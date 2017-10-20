Wet season warning: Rocky weather expert warns of cyclone threat

The McCamley family received 172mm overnight at "Fern Hills" just 22km west of Bajool.

ROCKHAMPTON has beaten its all-time October rainfall record - and there's still 10 days to go in the month.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton Airport has received 153mm so far this month, just 0.6mm above the 1952 record at this site of 152.4mm.

The official BoM gauge at the airport received 109.7 millimetres in 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday alone.

But it's still shy about 20mm behind the 1912 North Rockhampton record of 174.5mm in October.

Meanwhile, local weather expert Mike Griffin said there have been several towns in Capricornia including Gladstone, Miriam Vale and the Town of 1770 that could have come close or broken their October records.

He said we appeared to have seen the seen the last of the heavy rainfall associated with this system.

"The upper cold pool has moved further north now so it is not having a major influence on the conditions,” Mike said.

"Any rainfall we get at the moment is only going to be light.”

The weather expert said there was a front coming through over the weekend which would come close to Central Queensland.

"The front could produce a good storm, particularly in Southern Queensland,” he said.

"To have an upper cold pool this time of year, doing what it does, it is very rare but to do that again in the summer months, I'd say it would be a rare occurrence.

"The big thing we've got to start looking at now is cyclones.”

Mike said there will be more cyclones this coming season than last year.

"If one of those crosses the coast, like a Cyclone Debbie, we could be in a bit of trouble,” he said.

"It looks like it could be a decent wet season coming up.

"It is a very good start to the summer months coming up when we have rain in late spring, particularly for the farmers and graziers...they're really going to appreciate this.”

BoM computer modelling shows potential for falls of around 50mm for Central Queensland over the next four days.