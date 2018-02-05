Menu
Wet weather can't keep boaties away from safety course

RESCUE TRAINING: Yeppoon Coast Guard member, Jim Goodsell supervising Briona McKone during a flare practice.
Sean Fox
by

WET weather couldn't keep people away from being taught about boating rescue on the Capricorn Coast.

On Saturday morning, 12 people attended the free bi-monthly Safe Boating course, which was conducted at Rosslyn Bay by training officer, Paul Florian.

Despite being in the elements with constant rain and strong winds up to 30 knots, they were taught about many aspects of recreational boating.

Safety obligations, trip planning, registration, use and disposal of distress beacons, use of flares, local hazards, use of tide tables, marine communications, how to log on with the Coast Guard prior to a trip and the benefits of Marine Assist were all part of the course.

People also took part in a practical demonstration on the safe use of distress flares.

A flare was placed in a plastic bucket which demonstrated the risk of damage to boats which could be caused if used incorrectly.

Participants were unanimous in expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to attend a "fantastic” course.

Attendees said marine terminology was explained in ways they could understand.

Philip and Briona McKone from Lammermoor, who recently bought a boat, recommended the practical and information course to all new boat owners.

The next course will be held on Saturday 7 April. Call (07) 4933 6600 to register.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
