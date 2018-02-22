WET WEATHER CRASHES: CQ emergency services kept busy

EMERGENCY SERVICES have been called to a string of accidents from Mount Morgan, Kawana to Yeppoon this afternoon.

Mount Morgan head on collision

Queensland Ambulance was called to a two-vehicle head on collision at Mount Morgan at 4.15pm.

The accident occurred at the Central St and Morgan St intersection.

A QAS spokesperson said they assessed two patients, one with a sore knee and one with neck pain.

The intersection was blocked for a period of time.

Boiling pot creates fire

A boiling pot caused a house fire at Shillam and Landsberg St, Kawana address around 4pm.

A QFES spokesperson said one crew attended the scene and it looked it "was caused by a pot boiling dry on the stove.”

QFES left at 4.17pm.

Car goes over coast embankment

A MOTOR vehicle was reported to have gone over a bank at Emu Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a car over an embankment at the Scenic Hwy and Haven Rd intersection at 3.35pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said they went to the scene however no patients were treated.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson advised "a 4WD was used to tow the vehicle out.”