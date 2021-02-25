Wet weather looms as potential cyclone develops in north

Rain soaked parts of Central Queensland overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and much more could be on the way if a weather system in the state’s north develops over the next few days.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Laura Boekel said a low pressure system was forming east of the Cape York Peninsula and was expected to deepen in the coming days.

“Impacts associated with this low pressure system is increasing rainfall for North Tropical and Central Coast districts,” Ms Boekel said.

“Conditions are favourable for a potential tropical cyclone next week, but no official forecast has been issued to this effect and that is an area that we are keeping an eye on.”

Ms Boekel said residents across Queensland could expect isolated, non-severe thunderstorms to persist over the next few days as an easterly wind shift restores near-average temperatures to the Queensland coast and ranges.

Ms Boekel said a slow-moving severe thunderstorm produced heavy falls across the west Central Highlands and east Central West overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with scattered totals between 50-100mm.

“We had 146mm at Raymond (west of Springsure), which was the highest in the state,” she said.

BOM rainfall and river data shows 56mm fell at Lochington, 23mm at Comet Weir and 130mm at Petrona Alert.

On Friday, Rockhampton can expect a cloudy day with a high of 34C, Mackay rain with a high of 31C, Emerald partly cloudy and 36C, Gladstone partly cloudy and 32C and Yeppoon partly cloudy and 32C.