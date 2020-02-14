Menu
Toowoomba’s Nathan Politch was among the 24 drivers who had nominated for the Queensland modlite title in Rockhampton this weekend.
Wet weather puts brakes on Rocky Speedway meet

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
14th Feb 2020 12:16 PM
SPEEDWAY: Ongoing wet weather has forced the cancellation of Saturday’s Rockhampton Speedway meeting at the city’s showgrounds.

The Rockhampton Saloon Car Club was set to host the Queensland modlite title, which had attracted 24 drivers from across the state.

Organisers had received a total 95 nominations for the program, which also included super stockers, production sedans, modified sedans and junior sedans.

RSCC president Matt Thomas made the call at 8pm yesterday and said there really was no option.

“The track and surrounds were pretty swamped,” he said.

“We had a lot of travelling cars coming so we had to give them some notice.

“We had 45mm at Wandal out of yesterday’s storm alone and it’s been raining all week - and it looks like there’s more around the corner.

“We had 95 cars nominated across all classes so it was going to be a pretty big event for us.”

Thomas said the club was hoping to reschedule the event.

The next meeting will be a round of the Queensland Super Sedans Series on Saturday, March 21.

