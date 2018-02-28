Wet weather set to improve in CQ's flooded interior

David Newton shared these aerial shots of the Dawson River near Taroom to the Wandoan/Taroom Local Road Conditions Facebook page on February 25, when the river was at 5.74m and rising.

AFTER an incredible week of rainfall, flood ravaged areas around western CQ are set for some respite.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said over the past week, the rainfall was unevenly distributed with concentrations in certain areas with Springsure with 246mm and Emerald 180mm but areas like west of Emerald only receiving 46mm.

Today he expected for slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue across the interior of Queensland.

"This is expected to continue for the next several days, that's because of the slow moving upper trough going through Central and Northern Queensland," Mr Bufalino said.

Mr Bufalino said the rain which had hammered towns like Springsure and Emerald was set to move slowly north over the next day but things were still going to remain quite active in the meantime.

"The focus should be across areas north of around Emerald up through to around Charters Towers, through the north interior tomorrow," he said.

"This is also extending along to the east coast north of around Mackay.

"There was a minor flood warning that was issued for the Dawson and that's expected to continue for the short term."

According to the latest BOM warning at 5pm yesterday, there was minor flooding is occurring along the Dawson River to Theodore.

The Dawson River at Taroom is expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.50 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Dawson River at Theodore is currently at 7.90 metres and rising. The Dawson River at Theodore is likely to exceed the minor flood level (8.00 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Minor flooding is also occurring along the Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Moura may exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

There are no observations at Baralaba, however it is expected that the water level is currently around the minor flood level (4.00 metres) and rising.

The Dawson River at Baralaba is expected to remain above the minor flood level (4.00 m) during Wednesday.