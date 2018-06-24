Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week.
AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week. Bureau of Meteorology
News

Wet weather to pour over Capricornia skies

Sean Fox
by
24th Jun 2018 2:20 PM

AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week.

Rick Threlfall, from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), said the widespread weather system would impact eastern parts of Queensland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are going to see a lot of cloud increasing through Central Queensland - coming all the way through the Central Highlands,” Mr Threlfall said.

He said we could expect patchy rain on Wednesday.

"It's certainly going to be useful rainfall for a lot of people,” Mr Threlfall said.

Rockhampton and Gladstone will share similar weather conditions.

Both can both expect temperatures in the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"During the two days, you're probably looking at some five to 10mm of rainfall on Tuesday and maybe about five to 15mm or 20mm on Wednesday,” Mr Threlfall said.

Mr Threlfall said "a disturbance in the upper atmosphere' meant an upper trough system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday that "starts to ease once we get towards the latter part of the week”.

He said we could expect some showers on Thursday before mostly fine conditions on Friday.

According to the BoM website, Yeppoon is expected to receive patchy rain on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 21°C.

bureau of meteorology capricornia tmbcommunity tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    premium_icon I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    Sport Maroons go down fighting in inaugural women's State of Origin

    • 24th Jun 2018 12:57 PM
    Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire

    Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire

    Breaking Fire crews are on scene now, trying to protect a nearby home

    Police swoop on Rebels gang in Rockhampton

    premium_icon Police swoop on Rebels gang in Rockhampton

    Breaking Three arrests made as police target bikie gang

    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Business The monthly event saw 10 new stallholders in the last two months

    Local Partners