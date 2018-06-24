Wet weather to pour over Capricornia skies

AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week.

AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week. Bureau of Meteorology

AN upper level trough will bring widespread showers to the Capricornia region this week.

Rick Threlfall, from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), said the widespread weather system would impact eastern parts of Queensland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are going to see a lot of cloud increasing through Central Queensland - coming all the way through the Central Highlands,” Mr Threlfall said.

He said we could expect patchy rain on Wednesday.

"It's certainly going to be useful rainfall for a lot of people,” Mr Threlfall said.

Rockhampton and Gladstone will share similar weather conditions.

Both can both expect temperatures in the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"During the two days, you're probably looking at some five to 10mm of rainfall on Tuesday and maybe about five to 15mm or 20mm on Wednesday,” Mr Threlfall said.

Mr Threlfall said "a disturbance in the upper atmosphere' meant an upper trough system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday that "starts to ease once we get towards the latter part of the week”.

He said we could expect some showers on Thursday before mostly fine conditions on Friday.

According to the BoM website, Yeppoon is expected to receive patchy rain on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 21°C.