Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
Weather

Wet weather to sweep through CQ in coming days

Melanie Plane
4th Aug 2020 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland is in line for a wet end of the week as a trough makes its way up the coast.

Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology said significant rainfall was expected for Queensland on Thursday and Friday.

“Showers, rain areas and thunderstorms are forecast due to a significant upper low and trough system which enters the far south west of the state on Wednesday night and sweeps eastwards on Thursday and Friday,” Ms Pattie said.

“On Friday, the upper low causes a coastal trough to deepen near the central coast, enhancing showers in this area with widespread falls of 10-30mm and isolated falls of 60mm or more.”

Ms Pattie said while the focus of the more significant rainfall and weather was on the southern part of the state, the trough system would extend northward.

“The trough system clears the south and central coasts on Saturday morning and cooler and drier conditions return, spreading northwards across the state,” she said.

Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald, Yeppoon, Blackwater and Clermont can all expect showers on Friday.

bureau of meteorology emerald weather gladstone rainfall gladstone weather lauren pattie rockhampton rain rockhampton weather yeppoon weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular coast tourist destination hits the market

        premium_icon Popular coast tourist destination hits the market

        Property After owning the getaway spot for seven years, the local investor owners have listed the Cooee Bay site for sale.

        • 4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
        Future of new CBD high rise apartment revealed

        premium_icon Future of new CBD high rise apartment revealed

        News The eight-storey unit complex would have 31 units and a rooftop cafe near the...

        ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        premium_icon ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        Business ‘It will provide a nation building, near-term infrastructure project creating...

        COURT: 41 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 41 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.