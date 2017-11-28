Menu
WET WEATHER: Up to 65mm on it's way to CQ

Rain falling on the Mary Valley Highway.
Rain falling on the Mary Valley Highway. Frances Klein
Shayla Bulloch
by

A WET weekend could be in store for Central Queensland as a trough from the west brings isolated storms to the region.

Rockhampton weather forecaster, Mike Griffin, said a pre-monsoonal narrow band of cloud is moving south-west to CQ.

Mr Griffin said the 300km stretch of cloud was associated with a ridge along the Capricorn Coast delivering isolated showers offshore.

He said as it passed over Capricornia the cloud would thicken with some patchy rain due to fall tomorrow.

Higher chances of rain and thundery storms are forecast for areas north of Malborough to Shoalwater Bay and Sarina.

Mr Griffin said the cloud was due to break late Thursday bringing warm steamy conditions as pressures were due to fall into the weekend.

Weatherman Mike Griffin.
Weatherman Mike Griffin. Adam Wratten

Another trough to the west will cause storms from Friday over the Central Highlands and reach Capricornia over the weekend delivering moderate to heavy falls at best.

Weather zone is forecasting between five and 10 mm of rain tomorrow and up to 5mm daily for the rest of the week.

Sunday and Monday are forecast with a strong probability for between 10 and 20mm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
