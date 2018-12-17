Wet weather wrap: The heavens opened up around CQ

BIG beautiful raindrops splashed down all over CQ yesterday thanks to the assistance of ex-tropical cyclone Owen.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the early hours of yesterday morning covering a large portion of central-eastern Queensland.

The warning remained in place throughout the day as the tropical low travelled south-easterly, parallel to the coast.

North Queensland copped the brunt of the wild wind and rain with a 100 km/h wind gust recorded at Lucinda at 3.30am yesterday.

Halifax, east of Ingham, recording 681mm of rain in 24 hours to 9am yesterday.

The bureau cancelled the damaging wind warning at 1pm but a heavy rainfall warning remained in place throughout the day.

By last night, ex-cyclone Owen was still threatening the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Capricornia districts, and was expected to lie off the Central Coast by early this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology expected the system to begin shifting slowly north again during tomorrow and Wednesday but it wasn't expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone.

While there were concerns Owen could re-form into a cyclone for a third time, atmospheric conditions are expected to become less favourable for re-development today and tomorrow.

They will continue to monitor the situation carefully and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if necessary.

The remnants of the ex-cyclone brought welcome rain throughout eastern Capricornia after 9am with Rockhampton recording 42.8mm, Yeppoon 50.6mm, Gladstone 20.6mm, Biloela 1.4mm and Blackwater 16.2mm.

Rain gauges were hammered in the Shoalwater Bay area with the Samuel Hill weather station recording 148mm and Williamson RAAF getting 90mm.

Consequently, at midday yesterday, an advice was issued saying that Stanage Bay Road was closed due to flooding with Cooyan Creek reportedly 800mm deep on the crossing and flowing extremely fast.

Yesterday marked a positive day for the SES with Rockhampton coordinator Eddie Cowie saying they only attended small jobs which involved sandbagging and leaking roofs.

"There have been no jobs so far today as people have been well prepared,” Mr Cowie said.

"We haven't seen the widespread impact like in northern areas.”

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was one of the best-case scenarios emergency services had seen in a long time, but warned heavy rainfall and flash flooding could still follow.

"Please do not be complacent, particularly in that northeast tropics area where the rain will continue,” Ms Carroll said.

"As always, if it's flooding, forget it. And as always, listen to your warnings.”

Queensland Police issued a statement regarding the current severe weather conditions reminding members of the community, the motoring public and the boating fraternity to exercise extreme care when traversing waterways, watercourses and roadways.

They urged everyone to obey road closure signs and to travel with extreme caution, limiting non-essential travel in any area affected by the current severe weather systems.

"Parents are reminded to ensure children are not playing in flood prone areas and drains as water levels can rise swiftly and quickly become treacherous,” police warned.

"Members of the public should continue to monitor the Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service for updates, as well as the Bureau of Meteorology, Department of Transport and Main Roads, their local council and local media, for information on the on-going severe weather events impacting central Queensland.”