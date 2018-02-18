Wet week: Days of rain expected to hit parts of CQ

Weather outlook for the five days in Central Queensland.

Weather outlook for the five days in Central Queensland. STORMCAST

HEAVENS will open this week and finally drench some parts of Central Queensland after the region endured a sweltering heatwave.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, up to 40mm of rain is set to drop over Rockhampton this week and even more in the Central Highlands.

Since the city recorded its hottest day of the year on February 12, a sweltering 41.2 degrees, some cooler temperatures would be a welcome change for residents.

The biggest falls are expected to drop on Tuesday where up to 15mm was very likely to be recorded.

Temperatures are also expected to decrease from Tuesday with light easterly and north easterly winds assisting to cooler change.

After today's 36 degree temperatures, a maximum of 32 degrees was expected for Tuesday.

Parts of the Central Highlands will likely endure some more thunderstorms with more than 30mm expected to hit Emerald on Tuesday.

Scorching temperatures are expected to stick around western areas including Blackwater and Rolleston until mid-week until light winds cool to 31 degrees.

Clouds will cover most of the Capricorn Coast throughout the week with Yeppoon's biggest falls expected for Thursday as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW