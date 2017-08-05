Wet weekend ahead for Rocky with thunderstorms predicted

Rockhampton and Gladstone are in for a wet weekend

IT is shaping up to be a wet weekend for Rockhampton with gusty storms predicted for the region tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology have predicted a very high chance of rain, most likely developing from the late morning on Sunday with the chance of a gusty thunderstorm as well.

Heading into Monday the rain activity is set to continue with the skies looking partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a chance of another thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

However heading into Monday afternoon the chances of showers do become less likely.

Gladstone is set to feel the full effect of the rain tomorrow and Monday with the Bureau warning the region is set to see sever thunderstorms with damaging gusts and heavy rainfall.

Gladstone is expected to see between 6- 20mm of rainfall tomorrow while Rockhampton could see anywhere up to 25mm.

Although Sunday and Monday are predicted to storm, the remainder of today is looking fine with only a slight chance of a shower.