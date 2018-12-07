Wet weekend for CQ with ex-cyclone due

DOWNPOUR: Computer modelling from Bureau of Meteorology shows rainfall forecasts for tomorrow. Bureau of Meteorology

CENTRAL Queensland is in for a wet weekend with falls up to 100mm in some places.

As Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to move closer to the coast over the weekend, it could bring large amounts of rain.

Kimba Wong, meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said tomorrow Central Coast and Capricornia could expect widespread totals of up to 40-50mm, and possibly even up to 100mm, forecast in heavy showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region.

"With the influence of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen, totals of above 200mm are predicted from isolated heavier falls,” Ms Wong said.

"Continuing into Sunday those winds will be bringing quite a bit of moisture. We are looking at widespread totals of up to 50mm, even up to 150mm in some areas around Mackay, and locally heavier falls are possible as well.”

According to Ms Wong, strong wind warnings are in place tomorrow for quite a lot of the Eastern Coast, including the Capricornia Coast.

"We also have a gale warning for the Great Barrier Reef offshore waters on Saturday,” she said.

"Going into Sunday we are looking at a similar area of strong wind warnings up the Eastern Coast line between Cook Town and Fraser Island, and possibly some gales as well.

"The strong wind warnings will continue over a slightly contracted area along the Central Coast and Capricornia on Monday.”

Sea levels off the Central Coast are also predicted to be on the rise this weekend.

According to the Bureau, sea levels for tomorrow are expected to be about 1.5-2.5 metres increasing to 2-4 metres offshore.

"The swell for Saturday will be east to north-easterly below one metre inshore but increasing to 1.5 metres offshore as well,” Ms Wong said.

According to the Bureau, Rockhampton is looking a little below average for the weekend with maximum temperatures of 26°C forecast for tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow there is a 80 per cent chance of between 4-15mm of rain, with showers and a possible storm. Winds are predicted to be southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Sunday there is an 80 per cent chance of rain with falls between 15-50mm, with showers. Winds are predicted to be east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Yeppoon is looking a little bit cooler this weekend with maximum temperatures of 24°C forecast for tomorrow and Sunday .

Tomorrow there is a 90 per cent chance of falls between 20-50mm, with showers and a possible storm. Winds are predicted to be southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h and increasing 25 to 40 km/h in the morning.

Sunday there is a 90 per cent chance of falls between 25-70mm, with showers. Winds are predicted to be southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Biloela is looking at maximum temperatures of 27°C tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow there is a 50 per cent chance of rain with falls between 0-1mm, with a shower or two developing.

Sunday there is a 60 per cent chance of falls between 3-15mm, with a shower or two.

Emerald is looking a little dry this weekend, with maximum temperature of 33°C forecast for tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a slight 20 per cent chance of a shower in the evening. Winds are predicted to be southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Sunday there is a 70 per cent chance of 3-15mm, with a shower or two. Winds are predicted to be east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the evening.