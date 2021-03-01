Wetter than average autumn ahead for CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology has released the autumn climate outlook for 2021.

Central Queensland is in for what will likely be a wetter than average autumn season, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The climate outlook released last week shows from March to May, much of Queensland’s east coast is likely to see more than the median rainfall for that period.

The outlook also shows Autumn nights are likely to be warmer than average, as reflected through large parts of the country.

Bureau climatologist Dr Naomi Benger said while current observations and forecasts showed La Niña had passed its peak, its effects on the Australian climate were likely to persist.

“The tropical Pacific Ocean is forecast to return to neutral conditions (neither El Niño nor La Niña) during autumn, consistent with the typical life cycle of La Niña events,” Dr Benger said.

“However, it is not uncommon for the effects of La Niña to still be felt as the event declines.

“That means an increased chance of above average rainfall, particularly for eastern regions.”

Rainfall predicted in Autumn 2021. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Outlook highlights

March to May (autumn) rainfall is likely to be wetter than average for large parts of eastern Australia.

Maximum temperatures for autumn are likely to be warmer than average for parts of Northern Australia, western WA and the far southeast of Australia. Conversely, days are likely to be cooler than average for parts of NSW.

Minimum temperatures for autumn are likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia, except for parts of the south and west.

The current La Niña is forecast to end during autumn. La Niña typically increases the likelihood of above average rainfall across eastern Australia during early autumn

Chance of above median minimum temperatures in Autumn 2021. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

By area:

Gladstone

Median Rainfall: 122mm

Chance of at least median: 67%

Chance of at least 50mm: 95 %

Max median: 27.9 – 70% chance of being higher

Min median: 19C – 83% chance of being higher

Emerald

Median Rainfall: 77mm

Chance of at least median: 64%

Chance of at least 15mm: 98 %

Max median: 29.9C – 57% chance of being higher

Min median: 19C – 81% chance of being higher

Rockhampton

Median Rainfall: 101mm

Chance of at least median: 68%

Chance of at least 50mm: 92 %

Max median: 28.8C – 55% chance of being higher

Min median: 18.5C – 83% chance of being higher

Yeppoon

Median Rainfall: 220mm

Chance of at least median: 67%

Chance of at least 100mm: 96%

Max median: 27C – 64% chance of being higher

Min median: 19.2C – 81% chance of being higher