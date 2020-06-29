Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STILL LOOKING: Julie Thomsen died after she was hit by a car on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale on December 14.
STILL LOOKING: Julie Thomsen died after she was hit by a car on the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale on December 14.
Crime

‘We’ve covered most makes, models’: Cops intensify search

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
29th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERAL shards of broken plastic, some nearly 20cm long, were not enough to link a car to a fatal hit and run.

The pieces of plastic seemed to have been broken from the vehicle involved in the incident that killed Julie Thomsen, 36, and were found at the scene.

The Gatton mother was walking with a friend on the evening of December 14, 2019, when she was struck by a car and killed.

READ MORE: Search for Gatton mum's alleged hit-and-run killer continues

In the investigation following the tragedy, police travelled from car dealership to car dealership trying to find a make and model that would fit the description of the shards.

Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit's Sergeant Stephen Coote said his team had not yet been able to rule any vehicles out.

"We have canvassed repair places, vehicle manufacturers and so on … and that's ongoing," Coote said.

"I can't say a number but I'm fairly certain we have covered most makes and models of all vehicles."

READ MORE: Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

He said his team was also conducting further forensic testing on the shards of plastic.

"It's ongoing and we're running on that basis and trying to find any information that will give us that missing piece of the puzzle, as they say, to hopefully bring everything together," he said.

Despite receiving suggestions about what part of the car the pieces are from, police have not yet been able to rule any vehicle types out.

"We have had a number of suggestions, that's for sure but, at this point, we haven't concluded our inquiries," he said.

"We haven't got a definitive lead towards a specific type of vehicle but we're certainly focusing our efforts on continuing that process.

"We always try to keep as open a mind as possible and don't try to rule anything out until we have specific evidence that says so."

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

gatton cib hit and run julie thomsen plainland plainland hit and run
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brother’s emotional speech at sombre candlelight vigil

        premium_icon Brother’s emotional speech at sombre candlelight vigil

        Community Karen Gilliland’s brother spoke at the virtual event about his beloved sister and how much he is going to miss her

        Exposed: Mine’s shocking past before near-fatal explosion

        premium_icon Exposed: Mine’s shocking past before near-fatal explosion

        News Grosvenor mine recorded high methane levels at least 98 times

        Discount store’s bid to take over Moranbah Target

        premium_icon Discount store’s bid to take over Moranbah Target

        Business The aisles of Moranbah’s Target could soon be filled with bargains as retailer...

        Inquiry to bring stellar form back to Rocky

        premium_icon Inquiry to bring stellar form back to Rocky

        Horses The $65K Rockhampton Newmarket will be run on Friday, July 17 over 1200 metres this...