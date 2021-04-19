‘We’ve got something pretty special happening right now’

Ryan Hawken scored two goals for Frenchville in their FFA Cup win over Across the Waves on Saturday.

Frenchville are continuing their FFA Cup march, taking down Across the Waves in a see-sawing preliminary round clash on Saturday.

Hard-working midfielder Jackson Lems scored in the 95th minute to seal the dramatic 4-3 victory in Bundaberg.

The result means they now host Queensland National Premier League team, Magpies Crusaders, on Saturday in the next stage of the national competition.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was fantastic for the team, and it would be great for them to have the home ground advantage for this weekend’s classic showdown.

“It’s going to be massive,” he said.

“It will be a tough game - we’re going from playing amateurs to semi-professionals now.

“They’re the next level but we’re not shying away from that. We’ve got a job to do and we’re going to make sure we’re ready for it.

“It’s more than five years since we’ve got to this stage of the FFA Cup and we want to keep going.”

Wust said Frenchville’s fitness really told as they turned on their high-tempo football against Across the Waves.

“They had trouble matching our pace; they were a bigger team, but we were a lot quicker,” Wust said.

Jackson Lems scored the winning goal for Frenchville in their FFA Cup clash with Across the Waves.

“We were always confident, and we knew we would be able to outrun them and grind out a win.”

Across the Waves were on the board first before a first-half brace from Ryan Hawken had Frenchville 2-1 up at the break.

A Frenchville own goal levelled scores early in the second half before Jordan Miller found the net to put Frenchville ahead 3-2.

But Across the Waves scored an equaliser late to set up a thrilling finish.

Wust said his players produced an incredible counter-attack late, going the length of the field before Miller pushed the ball inside for Lems to finish.

He said Lems’ 100m dash to get himself into a goal-scoring position epitomised the team’s want and desire for success in this campaign.

“We talked about the FFA Cup at the start of the year and the boys said they really wanted to go for it this year,” he said.

“They’re confident in the way they’re playing and the camaraderie in the group is great at the moment.

“We’ve got something pretty special happening right now and if we can get the win on Saturday, that would be magic.”

