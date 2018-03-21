'We've lost everything': Fire destroys Gracemere home

A Gracemere home goes up in flames.

UPDATE, 2:30pm: A family has lost everything in today's house fire at Gracemere on the day they supposed to be moving out.

In a Facebook post, one of the residents said they had "lost cars and everything”.

"Everything wasn't out yet. Everything gone. Yes mine and my partners house. BMW's gone, Subaru's gone. Everything. We are devastated.”

A witness said a removal van could be seen at the back of the house.

Offers of help have started to flood in on social media.

1:50pm: A HOME gutted by flames continues to billow plumes of smoke as eight fire crews remain on scene.

Gracemere locals have taken to social media to report the strong smell as 13 Rahima Ct became engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokesman said they received the call just before 12pm, and crews arrived to find the home ablaze.

"It was pushing out a large amount of smoke in the area as well,” they said.

"So crews started working on containing the blaze, and then extinguishing it.

The two-storey brick and timber home stands, destroyed and surrounded by police, paramedics and firefighters.

The QFES spokesman said all people were accounted for, but it is unknown at this time how many people had been in the building when it ignited.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by 1.15pm, and firefighters have not yet determined its source.

The Fire Investigation Unit will attend, either this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

The spokeswoman said there were no details at this time to suggest the fire is suspicious.

"We have teams working their way around the property now, dampening down hot spots and making sure there are no re-ignitions,” the spokesman said.

"It was pushing u p large plumes of smoke... but it should clear.”