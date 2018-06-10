Whale alert for Cap Coast boaties

Clare Gordon snapped up this photo of a whale off the Capricorn Coast.

CAPRICORN Coast boaties are on whale alert following the first sightings for the season by the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper Jim Goodsell, spotted two whales swimming north close to Wreck Point about 1pm Sunday.

The Coast Guard was towing a six-metre vessel with two people on board after it had lost power at The Pinnacles, about 23 miles north of the harbour.

The coastguard was able to tow at a speed of 17 knots in very favourable weather. Both vessels arrived safely at the harbour at 1.30pm. The vessel's owner, who was not a Marine Assist member, making a sizable donation to the Coast Guard.

As a result of the whale sighting the Coast Guard advised all recreational boat owners to keep a look out for whales during the coming months and follow the regulations for avoiding them.

On Saturday, sea conditions were rough, keeping most local boaties off the water, but at 11am the Coast Guard was contacted by a 38-foot game boat, with two people on board, which was broken down two miles north of Manifold Island.

Game fishing boat towed from Cape Manifold on Saturday. Contributed

It had lost all engine electrical systems and engine power on a voyage from Hamilton Island to the Gold Coast.

Gormans Removals Rescue and Mr Goodsell left base at 11.40am and arrived at the stricken vessel just on 1.30pm, taking the large vessel under tow for the slow 32 miles journey back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Both vessels arrived safely back at the harbour at 6.20pm, with the relieved owners of the Gold Coast vessel extremely appreciative of the assistance and subsequently making a sizable donation to the flotilla.

Sunday's favourable weather had many vessels on the water, with both ramps at the harbour very busy and car/trailer parking at a premium.

This image shows busy boat ramps at Rosslyn Bay Harbour on Sunday. Contributed

QF11 received a call for help at 7.10am from a Marine Assist contributor near 40 Acre Paddock (near Miall Island) whose boat had engine failure.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper Elizabeth Goodsell, left the base at 7.40am and arrived on scene at 8.05am, taking the 5.2-metre vessel under tow.

The boat with one person on board was safely towed back to the harbour, arriving at 8.45am.