Whale hello there: Yeppoon man's epic close encounter caught on camera

James Cullen (right) and his brother Ben had a close encounter with a playful whale Tuesday morning.

YEPPOON man James Cullen was still shaking after the thrilling moment a humpback whale tried to "high-five" him.

The 27-year-old was enjoying a perfect Tuesday morning at Conical Rocks near Great Keppel Island with his brother Ben before being treated to an epic show from a migrating humpback whale.

James said he was trying to capture another whale on video further away and had no idea it's playful friend was about to steal the thunder.

That moment when a humpback whale tries to high 5 ya 😂😂 #shitweallmostdied #welcometoyeppoon A post shared by |J A M E S C U L L E N |27 🇦🇺 (@jamescull90) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

"We had just put the lines in when we saw a whale fluke in the distance so we switched the engine off," he said.

"So I just started filming when it launched out only meters from the boat.

"We were both literally saturated!"

The amazing video shows a seemingly calm ocean before a playful whale spirals our of the water and crashes nervously close to his boat.

He said the timing was perfect and he was still in awe after the close encounter.