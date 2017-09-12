30°
News

Whale hello there: Yeppoon man's epic close encounter caught on camera

James Cullen (right) and his brother Ben had a close encounter with a playful whale Tuesday morning.
James Cullen (right) and his brother Ben had a close encounter with a playful whale Tuesday morning. Shayla Bulloch
Shayla Bulloch
by

YEPPOON man James Cullen was still shaking after the thrilling moment a humpback whale tried to "high-five" him.

The 27-year-old was enjoying a perfect Tuesday morning at Conical Rocks near Great Keppel Island with his brother Ben before being treated to an epic show from a migrating humpback whale.

James said he was trying to capture another whale on video further away and had no idea it's playful friend was about to steal the thunder.

That moment when a humpback whale tries to high 5 ya 😂😂 #shitweallmostdied #welcometoyeppoon

A post shared by |J A M E S C U L L E N |27 🇦🇺 (@jamescull90) on

"We had just put the lines in when we saw a whale fluke in the distance so we switched the engine off," he said.

"So I just started filming when it launched out only meters from the boat.

"We were both literally saturated!"

The amazing video shows a seemingly calm ocean before a playful whale spirals our of the water and crashes nervously close to his boat.

He said the timing was perfect and he was still in awe after the close encounter.

Topics:  conical rocks great keppel island humpback whale james cullen yeppoon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Stockland Rockhampton launches legal action on major rival

Stockland Rockhampton launches legal action on major rival

Rocky's biggest shopping centre argues rival retail development should be refused

CQ man bashes three women during violent drunken rampage

NOT ON: Violence against women in society is unacceptable and discouraged by harsh legal penalties.

His history of violence had been leading up to this.

Speeding escapee driver crashes, burns vehicle north of Rocky

A woman and man crawled from a burning vehicle after trying to escape police. FILE PHOTO

INJURED man and woman crawl from a burning vehicle after evasion

Rocky's newest cosmetic clinic beautifying CQ

CHASING DREAMS: Co-owner of CQ Aesthetics Jess Welsh will open the doors on September 25.

Jess Welsh already has a waiting list for her quality aesthetic work

Local Partners