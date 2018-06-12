Whale seen off Tanby Point

I was taking some pictures of a whale playing about 500 metres off Tanby Point on Monday (1pm) when a tinnie with 2 occupants was seen to approach the whale at a fast rate of knots.

One man jumped in beside the whale for a closer look.

If they were trying to help the whale for a good reason - good for them, otherwise maybe a read of the whale watching rules wouldn't go astray.

Whale and tinnie spotted near Tanby Point today

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/whale-alert-for-cap-coast-boaties/3438353/



Previous story: CAPRICORN Coast boaties were placed on whale alert following the first sightings for the season by the Yeppoon Coast Guard on Sunday, June 10.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper Jim Goodsell, spotted two whales swimming north close to Wreck Point about 1pm.

The Coast Guard was towing a six-metre vessel with two people on board after it had lost power at The Pinnacles, about 23 miles north of the harbour.