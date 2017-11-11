What a block: Huge Rocky oasis on the market

The home sits on a huge block of land at the end of a cul-der-sak.

AT the end of a quiet street in Frenchville sits a secluded paradise and entertainer's dream.

Sprawling across a huge 2320 sq/m block full of lush greenery, 17 Zemlicoff St boats a five bedroom paradise in the heart of the city.

A large entertainer's area overlooks the custom made pool oasis to cool off in the upcoming summer months.

McGrath Real Estate agent, Brent Rodgers, said the home has a number of features but the block size was what would sell it.

"It's a huge feature and having it at the end of the cul-de-sac means there is no traffic and lots of privacy,” he said.

A well equipped kitchen with ample cabinetry and bench space also makes the home an entertainer's delight.

The two bathrooms have been fully renovated with all on-trend features to appeal to any young buyers.

The bedrooms are all neatly presented with abundant storage.

An ensuite also accompanies the classic master bedroom.

Mr Rodgers said the house had gained a lot of interest after the current owners decided on downsizing for a seachange.

"An established couple o small family would enjoy this home,” he said.

"It has everything from open plan living to a beautiful resort style pool.”

Contact Brent Rodgers on 0479 034 798 for more information.