Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What a block: Huge Rocky oasis on the market

The home sits on a huge block of land at the end of a cul-der-sak.
The home sits on a huge block of land at the end of a cul-der-sak. MCGRATH
by Shayla Bulloch

AT the end of a quiet street in Frenchville sits a secluded paradise and entertainer's dream.

Sprawling across a huge 2320 sq/m block full of lush greenery, 17 Zemlicoff St boats a five bedroom paradise in the heart of the city.

A large entertainer's area overlooks the custom made pool oasis to cool off in the upcoming summer months.

A perfect place to relax and unwind lays in the backyard of this spectacular home.
A perfect place to relax and unwind lays in the backyard of this spectacular home. MCGRATH

McGrath Real Estate agent, Brent Rodgers, said the home has a number of features but the block size was what would sell it.

"It's a huge feature and having it at the end of the cul-de-sac means there is no traffic and lots of privacy,” he said.

A well equipped kitchen with ample cabinetry and bench space also makes the home an entertainer's delight.

A huge entertainers area backs onto the pool perfect for an a young couple or family.
A huge entertainers area backs onto the pool perfect for an a young couple or family. MCGRATH

The two bathrooms have been fully renovated with all on-trend features to appeal to any young buyers.

The bedrooms are all neatly presented with abundant storage.

The bathroom has been fully renovated and boasts a trendy look for new owners.
The bathroom has been fully renovated and boasts a trendy look for new owners. MCGRATH

An ensuite also accompanies the classic master bedroom.

Mr Rodgers said the house had gained a lot of interest after the current owners decided on downsizing for a seachange.

Timber finishes make the living room stand out in this huge home.
Timber finishes make the living room stand out in this huge home. MCGRATH

"An established couple o small family would enjoy this home,” he said.

"It has everything from open plan living to a beautiful resort style pool.”

Wake up to the view of your entire backyard from this beautiful bedroom.
Wake up to the view of your entire backyard from this beautiful bedroom. MCGRATH

Contact Brent Rodgers on 0479 034 798 for more information.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Rocky goes silly for new $5 bargain store

Rocky goes silly for new $5 bargain store

SHELVES already empty as nothing over $5 flies of the racks

Surf Lakes boss explains how perfect CQ site was found

ON A ROLL: An artist's impression of the wave pool. Surf lakes utilises a mechanism located in the centre of the pool. This fires off a wave in a ring shape toward multiple waves located all around the pools edge, leading to the much higher wave count."

Amazing images of new wave pool

Pollie #popculture quiz: Who nailed it?

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

LETTERS: No, council has not supported 'yes' vote

WRECK POINT: Cr Jan Kelly says the suggestion that the Livingstone Shire council has demonstrated support for the 'yes' vote is "nonsense”.

Jan Kelly says Livingstone Shire hasn't taken a stand on SSM.

Local Partners