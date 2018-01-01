What a catch: CQ's 77-year-old snake handler in it for love

PETER Wills is a 77-year-old man who has never been as active as in recent times.

The Mount Morgan man has removed about 600 snakes in the area over the past eight years, and said plenty are on the move right now.

Peter explained hot, wet weather were the perfect combination for snakes to become more active and visible.

"Last year, because of our weather conditions, the snake season has run the whole year,” he said.

He moved to the historic gold mining town from Logan in Southern Queensland eight years ago.

Peter brought with him his passion for snakes, and has since offered a free snake removal service to the Mount Morgan and surrounding communities.

The most dangerous snakes in Central Queensland are the Eastern Brown and Taipan, according to the snake catcher.

Mount Morgan snake catcher Peter Wills with a small carpet snake he caught this morning. Chris Ison ROK010118csnake3

During his call-outs, Peter has come across snakes in "some weird places” which include a kitchen drawer and tangled up in kids' toys in a lady's shower.

He has even removed a snake from the boot of a woman's car outside Kmart in Rockhampton.

It had come out of the boot and slithered underneath the car when Peter arrived on the scene.

He releases harmless snakes around the Mount Morgan Dam area and dangerous ones at the top of the range where there is little population.

"They are a lot more smarter than we give them credit for,” Peter said.

Peter said 80 per cent of the time, snakes found in your home are the harmless ones as "the bad ones don't normally like to go into houses unless they are chasing mice or rats.”

"When you've got birds, you've got seed which means you've got mice,” he said.

The Mount Morgan man has made it his mission to protect a lot of people from dangerous snakes.

"There has been a lot of absolutely deadly areas where snakes have been that, had people got bitten by them without realising they were there, they would have actually killed them,” Peter said.

LOCAL HERO: Mount Morgan snake catcher Peter Wills with a small carpet snake he caught this morning. Chris IsonROK010118csnake1

Recently, Peter was bitten by a Yellow-faced Whip Snake, three-quarters-grown, while he was weeding in his garden.

"If a snake bites me, it's normally them, because they are categorised as one of the fastest snakes,” Peter said.

Peter said he was bitten just above the thumbnail.

He said the snake had a fair bit of venom there and his thumb started to swell up before his wrist did as well so Peter decided to get his bite checked out.

He used to live at Tamborine Mountain in South East Queensland.

Nearly 50 years ago, a professional snake handler came onto his property as he wanted to know if he could go through to the back blocks to look for snakes.

Peter learnt about snakes through him and has removed them from various places such as Brisbane, Townsville and the Mount Morgan area ever since.

Peter shared his tips to stay safe from snakes.

He said if they are in the yard, turn the hose on and chase them away with water from the hose.

"It gives them a drink, it makes them go away and then you're a long way away from the snake,” Peter said.

Peter said if a snake is in the house, to ensure you keep your eye on it at all times to keep track of where it's going to make it easier for a snake catcher to find.