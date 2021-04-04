Menu
The street drags have been cancelled on Sunday because of wet weather. Photo: Pam McKay
News

What a drag! How weather has impacted Rockynats

Pam McKay
4th Apr 2021 11:44 AM
Wet weather has forced the cancellation of the street drags on day three of the Rare Spares Rockynats.

The high-speed action was set to start in Quay Street at 9am Sunday but Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism, marketing and events, Annette Pearce, said in the best interests of safety, the event would not go ahead.

Rain on Saturday night also cut short the burnouts at the Reaney Street precinct by about 90 minutes.

SMOKING HOT: Photos, videos from Rockynats burnouts

Those events would be added to Sunday’s program, which includes the championship and Masters finals.

Ms Pearce said anyone with a Saturday-only Rockynats ticket would be allowed entry to the burnouts precinct on Sunday.

“At this stage, everything else is open,” she said.

“There are plenty of cars in the CBD for the show ‘n’ shine and drifting is on.

“There’s still plenty to see and do today, including the elite cars at the showgrounds.”

advance rockhampton annette pearce burnouts rare spares rockynats rockhampton cbd show 'n' shine street drags whatson rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

