‘What a joke’: Anger over Splendour

Social media users have reacted with anger after Chance the Rapper cancelled his headlining act at music festival Splendour in the Grass just 24 hours before he was due on stage.

The American rapper was scheduled to close the popular festival in New South Wales on Sunday night but the news was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he would not appear due to a mystery illness.

One attendee and Chance the Rapper fan told news.com.au: "I should just go home".

Splendour co-producer Paul Piticco told triple j on Saturday afternoon that organisers had received the news "a few hours ago and been scrambling ever since, it's a shame."

"He sent us this message to share with Splendour ticket holders," Splendour in the Grass posted on its Instagram page.

"It is with great regret we announce that Chance The Rapper will not be coming to Australia to perform at Splendour in the Grass. Unfortunately, due to illness he is unable to fly."

"Splendour wishes Chance a speedy recovery."

Australian music act the Hilltop Hoods have been announced as the replacement, despite Chance the Rapper's act headlined as an exclusive, 75-minute performance.

"It's incredibly generous of them to change their plans, some were on holidays [and] had to change flights and plans," Mr Piticco said.

Refunds will be available for ticket holders with Sunday single day tickets only. Applicable ticket holders have until 9am on Sunday to apply for a refund request, which must be submitted in writing by the original ticket purchaser.

Yet on social most of the feedback from punters was of shock, with some demanding refunds and others calling out Chance for being "disrespectful" and the situation a "joke".

Earlier this month he was spotted at the Lion King world premiere with wife Kirsten Corley and daughter Kensli Bennett but he cancelled a string of performances last month, blaming scheduling conflicts.