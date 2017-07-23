WHAT A START: Rocky team concedes one of football's fastest ever goals

FOOTBALL: Clinton produced arguably its most ruthless performance of the season with a mammoth 12-0 against a hapless Parkana on Saturday night.

Scores were 6-0 at half-time and the home side kept its foot on Parkana's throat in the second half.

Dominic Barra slotted home four goals, Matt Varnes with three and Zoran Radovanovich (two) dined in on the constant supply.

"What was pleasing is that we shared the goal scoring and we had six different people who scored." happy Clinton coach Derek Horton said.

"It's better to have different avenues to goal rather than just one or two."

As the temperature plummeted, Clinton scored the first goal inside the first eight seconds of the game when a blinding run by Barra helped set up impressive Liam Stephen.

Around the grounds

Cap Coast 2 def Southside 1

Clinton 12 def Parkana 0

Bluebirds 1 Frenchville 3

Parkana's resistance was only fleeting because Matt Varnes and Barra added goals within minutes.

The latter then was at the end of a splendid piece of play which involved swift ball movement between Stephen and Innocend.

Parkana indeed had a realistic chance to score when the pacy Kaio Firme took on the opposition in the front half but for only pushing his shot on goal wide.

When asked how Clinton shape up compared to last season, Horton said it's in a better position.

"I think we have more depth this year and we've built throughout the season and still think we can improve," he said.

"We didn't start that well but are building."

Parkana playing coach Carlos Buliga said it is a difficult period at the club.

"We have a lot of players out and some players who have played their second game," he said.

"It has not been our best season and have won three games. We have six or seven players injured, two who are out for the rest of the year which includes a main defender, two midfielders and one striker and a 'keeper."