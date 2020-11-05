‘What a waste’: Yeppoon man racks up $9k in SPER fines

Detroit Breaker Gurnick admitted he had a problem with alcohol.

SOME people are slow learners - Detroit Breaker Gurnick appears to be one of them.

A month after he was punished in court for drink-driving, he was back there again for the same thing.

Last Thursday the 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drink-driving and this time he didn’t just get punished, he got a stern lecture from Magistrate Jason Schubert.

“A month after you just received a court disqualification for like offending, you’re showing absolute contempt for orders of the court,” Mr Schubert said.

“And driving at that amount (0.137) you’re placing the innocent members of this community’s lives at considerable risk.

“I’m not sure whether the prosecutor noted my comments before – it is surprising that (you) were not charged with disqualified driving (for) these proceedings.

“On (your) history, to my surprise, you only have some $528 (SPER debt) outstanding.

“Did you know that, you’re only 27, that in fines you’ve paid $9000 up to the age of 27.

“What a waste.

“Because you can’t control yourself.

“If I was her (your partner in court) I’d be making sure you knew about this very regularly.

“I’m sure she’s told you what an idiot you are in relation to this offence.”

Gurnick’s latest indiscretion happened on September 18 when he was caught drink-driving at Emu Park.

The court heard that Gurnick had accepted he had a problem with alcohol and had sought professional help for this.

Magistrate Schubert convicted and fined Gurnick $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

“Walk out of here with this very clear message,” Mr Schubert said.

“You drive during the 10 months… I want you to fully know, I will send you to jail if you drive whilst disqualified, if you come before me.”

