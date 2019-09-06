What Adani chief said to change the mind of Rocky MP

A LONG-awaited meeting with Adani chief Lucas Dow earlier this morning has satisfied Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke of the company's commitment to Rockhampton.

Mr O'Rourke went in to the meeting with the intention of "clearing the air” on Rockhampton's share of the jobs offered by the miner.

"It was good to sit down and have a face to face discussion and clear the air on a few things,” he said.

"He has stated very clearly that he was going to make sure Rockhampton is looked after.

"It was really good to have a chat about future apprenticeships that could come online and some of the major contracts.

"It was pleasing to hear their commitment to Rockhampton.”

NOT STOPPING: Adani CEO Luca Dow at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group annual meeting last night said that Aurecon severing ties with the mining company will not affect the progress of the Carmichael mine. Jordan Gilliland

As much as the local member was reassured by with Mr Dow's commitment to this region, he said there was still no transparency on precise jobs figures.

"I still want to see the jobs coming to Rockhampton - there was a promise of 8,250 jobs evenly split with the majority going to Townsville and Rockhampton,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"I made that very clear.”

He is not letting up on his calls for a council-run Adani jobs register to keep track of Rockhampton jobs and has put the call out once again to have RRC establish it.

"The council really needs to have a role in this and keep that jobs register,” he said.

Mr O'Rourke's calls for a jobs register hinges upon a old commitment to partly fund a FIFO hub and runway for the Carmichael mine project in return for a share in jobs.

Previously RRC has robustly assured the deal is no longer and there was no money on the table, but if money were to change hands, it would consider monitoring Adani jobs.

More to come.