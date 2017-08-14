'What are you doing you stupid old ****? Driving like a d**khead': Rocky man

Ryan Semple is out of pocket $770 after approaching another motorist about their dangerous driving behaviour.

ONE man has learned it does not pay to approach dangerous drivers yourself after being ordered by the court to fork out $770.

Ryan William Semple represented himself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today in relation to a driving incident on the Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton last month.

"I was coming home from work,” he told the court.

"I saw him trying to push in from oncoming traffic.”

Semple said the driver pushed in front of him while weaving through traffic.

He had been charged with interfering with equipment on another person's vehicle.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes told the court Semple was driving along the Bruce Hwy in the northbound lane towards the Yeppen crossing on July 24 at 4pm when he witnessed another vehicle merging lanes multiple times causing traffic to brake suddenly.

Mr Janes said when they pulled up at a set of traffic lights afterwards, Semple approached the accused dangerous driver about his driving behaviour.

The court heard Semple said to the other driver "What are you doing you stupid old c**t? Driving like a d***khead.”

Semple has then slapped the side mirror of the man's car before they both drove off, breaking the mirror for which he was ordered to pay $321 restitution.

Magistrate Mark Morrow told Semple to report such matters to the police rather than taking things into his own hands in the future, or risk coming back before the court.

He was ordered to pay a $450 fine on top of the restitution.